Police are looking for a woman charged with assaulting her husband, a Dover police officer.
Sarah Letendre was arrested by Rollinsford police around 11 p.m. last Friday at the couple's home and charged with domestic violence simple assault, obstructing a report of crime and resisting arrest.
But Letendre, 34, says she is the one who is the victim.
“My husband, who is a Dover police officer and former MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter, broke four of my ribs,” Letendre posted on Facebook Monday.
Rollinsford Police Chief Robert Ducharme has confirmed that Letendre went to the hospital to be evaluated after her arrest at her home, but that was not the end of the department's contact with her.
A police officer attempted to arrest Letendre a second time at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday because she allegedly tried to contact her husband, which police say was in violation of a protective order.
Police say she sped off in a white Jeep Patriot after an officer touched her during a traffic stop.
“Fortunately, the officer released his grip on her and was not injured as a result,” Ducharme wrote in a news release issued on Monday.
Rollinsford police plan to press charges of reckless conduct, violation of a protective order, resisting arrest, disobeying an officer and breach of bail conditions.
The officer is not being named in this article because he has not been charged with a crime and is alleged to be a victim of domestic violence.
On Wednesday morning, Dover Police Chief William Breault said the officer is taking a scheduled paid vacation this week and has not been suspended.
Breault said police are conducting an internal investigation to see if the officer has violated any department policies and that Rollinsford police and the Strafford County Attorney’s Office are conducting the criminal investigation.
“I’ll be the first one to say, if the officer did wrong, it will be dealt with,” Breault said. “I’ll be the first one to take action.”
Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said Wednesday that the domestic violence unit of his office is looking at all of the facts of the case.
“Right now, with Ms. Letendre, there is a warrant out for her arrest. I’m hopeful that she will turn herself in and provide further information about this, or that other people on her behalf will do that, to make sure she is safe, that we have all of the facts and information, and that we can proceed in a justified manner in how we deal with this situation,” Velardi said.
Attempts to reach Sarah Letendre on Wednesday were not successful.