MMA: UFC 279-Diaz vs Ferguson

Nate Diaz, right, fights Tony Ferguson, left, during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in this  September 10, 2022 file photo. 

 Joe Camporeale/Reuters

An arrest warrant for former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery was issued Monday by the New Orleans Police Department after a street fight was caught on video over the weekend. As of midmorning Tuesday, he had not turned himself in to authorities.

Diaz is seen in footage choking pro boxer Rodney Petersen unconscious with a standing guillotine choke submission until Petersen drops to the ground during the Friday night incident on Bourbon Street that stemmed from an earlier altercation during a Misfits boxing card. In an ensuing video, Peterson showed an injury to the back of his head.