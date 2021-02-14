An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with the shooting death of a 67-year-old Manchester man outside a winter homeless shelter Saturday morning, the Attorney General’s Office announced Sunday.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Timothy Johnson, 38. Officials say Johnson shot Jean Lascelle in the head. Johnson is charged with second-degree murder.
Johnson remains at large and considered armed and dangerous as of Sunday afternoon, police said.
Gunshots were reported just before 8:40 a.m. on Chestnut Street, outside the former Manchester Police headquarters, which is currently home to a temporary homeless shelter.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as Lascelle. He was taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but died Saturday.
Medical Examiner Dr. Derek S. Bumgarner determined the cause of Lascelle’s death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.
Johnson was last seen in front of the shelter just before 8:40 a.m. Saturday, wearing a tan/light brown overcoat, a light-colored watch cap, and a green Molle-style backpack. He has a “distinct tattoo on the left side of his lower neck,” police said in a release.
Police say they think Johnson left the area on foot, and consider him armed and dangerous.
Officials advise the public not to approach Johnson, but ask anyone who knows where he is to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.