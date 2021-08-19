Arrests follow brawl at Red Arrow in Manchester Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Red Arrow Diner in Manchester Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth in connection to a brawl overnight Sunday inside the Red Arrow diner.The fight eventually involved 20 people and ended with tables overturned, plates broken, plexiglass barriers shattered and some undescribed injuries, police said.On Wednesday, the police anti-crime unit located suspects from the fight at 437 Rimmon St. and called in the Manchester police SWAT team, which took four people into custody:Griffin O'Neil, 19, charged with felony riot in the Red Arrow brawl. Authorities were also seeking O'Neil for violating terms of his probation for an earlier drug possession charge.Zavier Clements, 20, charged with felony riot in the Red Arrow brawl.A 17-year-old in the Red Arrow brawl, who was arrested on charges not specified by police.Emmanuel Sayle, 20, who was arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of bail conditions.Police are seeking a final person in connection with the Red Arrowbrawl, Trenton Liggins, 19. Anyone who knows where Liggins is should contact Manchester police at 668-8711. Trenton Liggins, wanted in connection to Red Arrow brawl. Police said the brawl took place about 12:45 a.m. Monday when a group of men walked into the restaurant and began arguing with two men seated at a table.The argument turned physical, the group assaulted one of the people seated at the table."The altercation then spread to the rest of the dining area, causing substantial damage," police wrote in a statement.A call to Red Arrow was not immediately returned. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Nanny accused of assaulting child at Raymond home Documents detail allegations against Marilyn Manson at Gilford show Kingston dad found guilty in baby gender reveal blast Moonlighting Berlin police officer used drone to hunt for moose Grantham woman charged with DWI after leading cops on high-speed chase, state police say Halfway house escapee robbed Manchester bank last week, police say Easterseals NH worker accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student Two NH men facing federal COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud charges A Capitol riot suspect was hours away from sentencing. Then prosecutors received video of an assault on police. Elm Street bank robber said he had a gun, say Manchester police Request News Coverage