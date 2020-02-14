NORTH HAVERHILL – A Lebanon man who allegedly carjacked and injured a local man who later died asked a judge Thursday to appoint him a new attorney, claiming his current counsel had been ineffective at keeping him informed.
Brenden P. Harriman, 21, was indicted Jan. 17 by the Grafton County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree-assault while released on bail for an alleged attack on David Dickey, 79, of North Haverhill. Hickey would later died on Jan. 2 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, but it is still undetermined if his death is related to injuries allegedly inflicted by Harriman.
The indictments also allege that Harriman committed robbery while released on bail, theft by unauthorized taking with extended terms of imprisonment, and second-degree assault.
On Nov. 4, 2019, Harriman had just been released on bail from Grafton County jail, where, according to court records, he had been held for failing to show up in court on two misdemeanor simple-assault charges out of Orford alleging he'd bruised the face of an eight-month-old girl.
As Harriman walked away from the jail that day, he allegedly observed a Jeep Patriot driven by Dickey pull up to a stop sign.
Harriman asked Dickey for a ride to Bradford, Vt., which is across the Connecticut River from Haverhill. When Dickey said he was headed in another direction, Harriman allegedly got into the Jeep anyway, according to court records. Later, somewhere along Route 10, Harriman allegedly threatened to stab Dickey if he didn’t pull over and get out of the vehicle.
But Dickey refused to give up his Jeep and was allegedly punched in the face by Harriman, suffering a nasal-bone fracture. After this, Dickey pulled into the parking lot of the Woodsville Walmart, got out out of the Jeep, and Harriman drove away.
Harriman, who never displayed a knife during the alleged assault, was apprehended a short while later in Lebanon.
Asked by Grafton County Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod why he wanted a new attorney, Harriman said his lawyer - public defender Sheldon Mirkin - hadn't been keeping him apprised of his cases.
“There’s a lot of charges pending,” MacLeod answered back, and a lot of discovery and evidence to be reviewed. The judge assured Harriman that Mirkin is a very experienced attorney. But Harriman was unswayed and MacLeod took the request for new counsel under advisement.
Earlier this month, Associate Attorney General Jeffery A. Strelzin - who also heads the AG's Homicide Unit - confirmed the state is reviewing Dickey’s death with an eye toward seeking enhanced charges against Harriman.