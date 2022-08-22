BIZ-AS-BOSTON-STUDENTS-RETURN-CAMPUS-1-YB.jpg

A rental truck drives past piles of trash on Linden Street before move-in day in Allston in Boston, Massachusetts.  

As college students scramble to find off-campus housing at the last minute, FBI Boston and local police are sounding the alarm about too-good-to-be-true rental scams in the region’s highly competitive real estate market.

Authorities are urging renters to be vigilant while responding to rental properties and real-estate online, stressing that this is a peak season for rental scams — which last year cost 290 reported victims in Massachusetts a total of nearly $9 million.