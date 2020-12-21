Prosecutors plan to charge the man who allegedly assaulted a security officer at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester with manslaughter following the employee’s death.
Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington, suffered from a skull fracture and brain bleed after Tyler Thurston, 29, of New Durham, allegedly punched him in the face and he fell to the ground in the parking lot around 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 13.
Semo died of his injuries on Friday.
Police do not suspect the alleged assault occurred during the commission of a crime.
“We are still looking into and investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, however we believe it was related to either a mental health issue, drugs, or a combination of the two,” said Capt. Todd Pinkham of the Rochester Police Department.
Law enforcement officials met with members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Strafford County Attorney’s Office on Monday to discuss the upgrade of charges.
It was decided that an additional complaint will be filed alleging that Thurston recklessly caused the death of Semo, which is the crime of manslaughter, according to a news release.
The news release said Assistant County Attorney Kayla Turner will represent the state as lead prosecutor.
On Monday, those who work at the hospital said their hearts were broken over the loss of Semo, who began working there in 2019.
“Rick was dedicated to the safety of our staff and patients, brought stability to the most difficult situations, and was willing to help beyond his security responsibilities,” said Frisbie President and CEO, Jeff Scionti, in a statement.
The statement said Semo would make sure staff knew that he would help support them in any way.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends, and everyone he blessed along the way. We are reminded of the courage he –- and his fellow security officers –- exhibit every day to keep our patients and colleagues safe,” Scionti said.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association leaders have released a statement saying that Semo was among those heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Violence in our society has become far too prevalent. As evidenced by the tragic death of Mr. Semo, health care workers are not immune to this senseless violence. It must stop,” the statement said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 603-330-7128. The Rochester Crime Line for anonymous tips is 603-335-6500.