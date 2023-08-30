Shaheen Tour
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks with Hillsborough County Deputy Matt Fleming about his electronic storage detection K9, Niko, who takes the opportunity to relax during a tour of the Norris Cotton Federal Building in Manchester on Wednesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

In three years, K-9 Niko — a deputy sheriff in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department — has made a name in national law enforcement.

As New Hampshire’s first and only four-legged electronic storage device-detection expert, the 4-year-old Labrador-golden retriever mix assists in the execution of three to five search warrants a week.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) speaks with William Crogan, special agent in charge, during a tour of the crime lab at thes Norris Cotton Federal Building in Manchester on Aug. 30, 2023.