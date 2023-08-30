In three years, K-9 Niko — a deputy sheriff in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department — has made a name in national law enforcement.
As New Hampshire’s first and only four-legged electronic storage device-detection expert, the 4-year-old Labrador-golden retriever mix assists in the execution of three to five search warrants a week.
His sub-specialty has ballooned in the digital age: internet crimes against children. With cues from his partner, Deputy Sheriff Matt Fleming, Niko’s uncanny nose sniffs out chemicals sprayed on electronics before they even leave the factory. This skill has made him indispensable in ferreting out evidence in child trafficking, child abuse, exploitation and the spread of child sexual abuse materials.
Recently, Niko and Fleming were called to Massachusetts, where the dog located a hidden camera tucked inside a wall outlet. In New Hampshire he found a camera installed inside a home air purifier, used by a father to secretly video his daughter in her bedroom.
On Wednesday at the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Lab in Manchester, Fleming and Niko demonstrated their teamwork for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who helped secure funding for the computer forensics lab, which aids state and local police across New Hampshire.
With a series of hand signals commands from Fleming, Niko located a tablet under a seat cushion, a cellphone inside a booklet, a computer hard drive behind a pillow and a flash drive inside one of eight identical lock boxes mounted on a wall — all within seconds and without seeing any of them.
“His primary job will always be finding hidden evidence and making sure we don’t leave anything behind,” said Fleming, a task force officer with NH ICAC. “We train all day long if they’re aren’t any warrants served” that require electronic device retrieval. “Niko and I are always on call ready to go.”
In his three years with ICAC, Niko has assisted in 231 search warrants. He has found micro SD cards, Bluetooth technology and small tracking devices that have been attached to cars or dropped in purses to track someone’s whereabouts.
Inside the lab
On Wednesday, police officers from Manchester, Salem and Portsmouth and members of U.S. Homeland Security’s national ICAC task force gathered with computer forensic investigators to tour the ICAC lab — which is constantly updated to unravel the hardware and software used in crimes against kids.
Nationally and statewide, the increase in cyber tips related to crimes against children is sobering: a 234% rise since 2018, according to ICAC.
“Across the state, we’re way up,” said Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport. “It’s not just one community. It’s all over the place.”
Since 2018, NH ICAC has assisted state and local agencies with more than 3,200 investigations and the recovery of 1,704 hard drives, 4,038 cellphones and 1,954 storage devices. It has analyzed more than 907 terabytes of data and identified 175 child victims, according to data from Fleming and ICAC.
The heart of the lab resembles a two-sided tech workbench. On one side, computer hard drives are copied via a device called a write blocker.
The opposite side is devoted to cellphone stabilizing and mining. A phone that may contain texts, emails or photo and video evidence is placed in a large black Faraday box, which blocks radio signals coming in or out so a suspect cannot remotely wipe the device clean and new texts, calls and emails don’t intrude. Mobile forensics hardware and software extracts the data.
Computer forensics investigators attached to ICAC and local police departments tag electronic evidence and write reports that are forwarded to prosecutors, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Tracking the predators
Artificial intelligence, now in a rudimentary state, is sometimes used to generate fictional child pornography.
“If people cannot find pictures of child abuse, they may use software to create their own material,” said Portsmouth Police Detective Duane Jacques, a computer forensic analyst assigned to NH ICAC. No federal or state laws currently prohibit computer-generated child abuse — yet. “Although there isn’t a child victim, the intent is still there.”
NH ICAC fields 190 to 220 cyber tips a month. A single tip can lead to the linchpin evidence in a major case.
Bradley Russ, executive director of the National Criminal Justice Training Center, said that nationwide, cyber tips have increased 400% since 2016.
“People are installing VPNs to hide where they’re located” and migrating to the dark web, where they form chat groups to talk about targeting children and avoiding law enforcement, Russ said.
According to a study of sex offenders in prison, roughly 50% of people who trade pornography are molesting children — and the average molester has more that 33 victims across their lifetime.
There are currently 61 ICAC task forces with more than 500 affiliated agencies nationwide.
Shaheen said, “What we’re seeing is a dramatic increase in cyber tips,” which has translated to a need for expanding law enforcement technology, research, training and workforce. “We have more tools to address the problem, but it’s expensive.”