Hate crimes

Members of the white nationalist group the Patriot Front demonstrate on April 29, 2023, at Boston's Copley Square, site of SatanCon 2023.  

 Stu Cahill/Boston Herald/TNS

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League released Tuesday outlines what the organization says are critical steps officials in Massachusetts can take to combat a startling rise in white nationalist and neo-Nazi activity and hate crimes over the past two years.

Antisemitic incidents skyrocketed, white supremacists held more events, hate group propaganda efforts increased, and a local neo-Nazi group is growing rapidly from a Massachusetts-based infestation to a regional organization, the ADL said in its “Hate in the Bay State” report.