CAPITOL-ARREST

Officers take Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, by the arm after she refused police warnings to move from the street onto the sidewalk.  

 Kyle Anderson/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was arrested for blocking traffic on Capitol grounds on Friday, the two-year anniversary of the death of her daughter after she stormed the building in a pro-Trump mob.

Witthoeft, 58, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. for failing to obey police orders and blocking and obstructing roadways, according to a statement from U.S. Capitol Police. The group did not have a permit to demonstrate, the statement said, and Witthoeft "asked to be arrested."