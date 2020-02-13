KEENE -- Maybe it was because the $100 bill Arthur Labashere used to buy candy and cigarettes was smaller than a normal bill, maybe it was that the blue security strip looked drawn on with a marker, or maybe it was the Chinese letters on the back.
For any or all of those reasons, the clerk working at Romy’s Market on Marlboro Street called police, according to an affidavit filed in court.
This week, Labashere, 43, of Ashuelot, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to one count of theft by deception for using the bill at the store on Dec. 22.
Labashere was still in the store when police arrived and got a look at the bill. It was an obvious fake, according to the affidavit.
When questioned, Labashere told police that he “did not really look at it,” before he handed it over. He did not explain where he got the bill, according to the affidavit.
Labashere was sentenced to one year in the Cheshire House of Corrections, which was suspended so long as he stays out of trouble for five years.