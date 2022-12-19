Daria and Alexey Brayman

Alexey Brayman of Merrimack, shown here in a Facebook photo with his wife, Daria, was named in a federal indictment Tuesday that says he was part of a network that acquired high-tech equipment and shipped it to Russia from the couple’s home.

 From Facebook

A New Hampshire man implicated in a Merrimack-to-Moscow network that allegedly delivered high-tech equipment to the Russian war machine will be spending a lot of his time at his Merrimack home in the coming months.

Alexey Brayman, 35, was released on $150,000 bail following his arrest last week.

Vadim Konoshchenok

A filing in federal court includes this undated photo of Vadim Konoshchenok, one of the seven arrested in the Merrimack-to-Moscow smuggling network. The uniform is of the Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, the successor to the Soviet KGB.