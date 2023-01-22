Shooting with multiple casualties in the Monterey Park, California

Police respond to a shooting with multiple casualties in Monterey Park, California, U.S. January 22, 2023.  

 ALLISON DINNER/REUTERS

A gunman is at large after killing at least 10 people in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, on a night of Lunar New Year festivities in the area.

At least 10 others were taken to hospitals "and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a news conference early Sunday.

Shooting with multiple casualties in the Monterey Park, California

Police respond to a shooting with multiple casualties in Monterey Park, California, U.S. January 21, 2023. 