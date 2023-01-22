A gunman is at large after killing at least 10 people in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, on a night of Lunar New Year festivities in the area.
At least 10 others were taken to hospitals "and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a news conference early Sunday.
The gunman fled the scene, Meyer added, and the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
Meyer said the shooting took place at a "ballroom dance location." The department said it occurred on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at 10:22 p.m., a little over an hour after a Lunar New Year event in the area was scheduled to end.
The sheriff's department described the shooter as male earlier on Sunday but did not provide a name or any other identifying information.
Meyer confirmed that a firearm had been used in the attack but did not provide any information on what kind.
Authorities are "looking into every aspect of this" incident, Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Tracy Koerner said, but do not know whether it was a hate crime.
- - -
'Screaming' patrons poured out of shooting location, sheriff's captain says
Law enforcement officials say they saw screaming people running to escape when they arrived at the scene of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night.
"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons at the location, pouring out of the location screaming," Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at a news conference.
"The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims," he said.
He described the local business as a "ballroom dance location," but did not provide its name or address.
- - -
Shooting came shortly after Lunar New Year celebrations
The Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 65 percent of the population is Asian, took place near a Lunar New Year festival that was scheduled to end around 9 p.m.
According to the city's website, previous Lunar New Year events have drawn crowds estimated at over 100,000 people. The event was slated to include gift vendors, food booths, rides and live entertainment as visitors celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.
Also referred to as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in large parts of Asia. This year, the festival is being recognized in California for the first time as an official state holiday.