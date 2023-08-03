Stabbing incident near Seoul

A policeman stands next to a scene where, according to media reports, nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. 

 YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

A man rammed a car into pedestrians before stabbing several people, injuring at least 14, just south of the South Korean capital, Seoul, authorities said Thursday.

The police have not announced a potential motive in the Thursday evening attack in Seongnam city. National broadcaster KBS reported that authorities would investigate the mental health of the suspect, who was taken into custody.