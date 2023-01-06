Mexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo,' in Culiacan

The burnt wreckage of a bus and a burning truck, set on fire by members of a drug gang are pictured following the detention of Mexican drug gang leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who has been arrested by Mexican authorities, in Culiacan, Mexico, January 5, 2023.

 STRINGER/REUTERS

MEXICO CITY - Nineteen suspected gang members and 10 military personnel were killed in a wave of violence surrounding the arrest of Mexican drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzman in the northern state of Sinaloa, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Friday.

Mexican security forces on Thursday captured Guzman, a son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Members of the Sinaloa Cartel and their associates went on a rampage, fighting security forces, setting vehicles on fire and blocking roads across the Pacific coastal state.

Aftermath of the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo,' in Mazatlan

A soldier keeps watch near the wreckage of a burnt vehicle set on fire by members of a drug gang as a barricade, following the detention by Mexican authorities of drug gang leader Ovidio Guzman in Culiacan, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Mazatlan, Mexico, January 5, 2023.