BALTIMORE - Police in Baltimore say at least three firearms were used in Sunday's shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them children, at a block party in the Brooklyn neighborhood.
They said detectives are still interviewing victims and no arrest has been made as they continue to investigate. Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said authorities "are doing everything to ensure that horrific violence is not repeated in Brooklyn or in any other neighborhood across Baltimore."
At a news conference Monday, officials said they were not at the annual event before the shooting. They said it had been unpermitted and authorities were not aware of it until hours before gunfire erupted about 12:35 a.m.
They did not say what police did once they learned of the event, whether they should have assigned officers to the block party after learning it was underway or what the standards are for staffing larger, non-permitted events like Brooklyn Day.
Officials said that as of Monday afternoon, seven people remain hospitalized, four in critical condition. Hospitals across the city treated the injured, many arriving in private vehicles, accompanied by anxious families. MedStar Harbor Hospital, located near the community, took in many casualties.
Two victims who died have been identified as Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, an 18-year-old whose mother said just graduated from high school and had a college scholarship. Victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with 15 of them under the age of 17.
The shooting occurred about 12:35 a.m., during a yearly celebration called Brooklyn Day on Gretna Court, a street that loops around low-slung apartment buildings near the southern tip of the city. The Brooklyn Homes apartments are four miles south of the city's Inner Harbor attraction and sports stadiums.
A reward for information leading to an arrest has grown to $28,000, with contributions from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and Metro Crime Stoppers.
At the news conference, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said he is worried about retaliation and is working with other agencies to tamp down anger. He also pledged that police would be out in force during Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks at the Inner Harbor.
Scott called gun violence "our longest standing public health challenge" and admonished the person who took a video at the block party of what appears to be a young man holding a firearm. "There were grown adults filming young people with guns who said nothing, who did nothing," he said.
Doctors, nurses and other staff at hospitals around the city jumped into action as wounded victims poured in. At Harbor Hospital, which is not designated as a trauma center, workers saw several patients "with traumatic gunshot wounds," said Dr. Hania Habeeb, an emergency room physician.
"We didn't know if we were safe," Habeeb said, noting chaos outside and inside the waiting room as they rushed to help several critically and unstable patients. "We didn't know if the shooters were right outside our hospital doors."
Dr. Thomas M. Scalea, the physician in chief of the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, described working like an "air traffic controller" to coordinate patients, the most critical transferred from other hospitals. He said surgeons conducted "two major" operations that saved patients' lives.
The shootings once again thrust Baltimore into the national spotlight for its violence. The city has struggled with shootings and homicides since Freddie Gray died in police custody in 2015, sparking riots, and prompting the Justice Department to intervene with a consent decree, alleging widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing practices.
Baltimore, with a population of 570,000, has topped 300 killings each year since the riots and has one of the nation's highest per-capita murder rates. The homicide pace has slowed in Baltimore this year. The mayor said homicides are down 20 percent this year.
People in the Brooklyn neighborhood questioned the lack of police presence at the gathering, held annually for the past three decades. The president of the police union said no officers had been assigned, and just three were patrolling the community at the time.
Worley said the event is not held on the same day each year, and his officers did not see it posted in the same social media spaces as in previous years. He said he is reviewing when or whether officers knew about the large crowd and if that information was properly conveyed.
Worley denied police staffing was an issue, saying had they known about the event earlier, they could have deployed officers from other parts of the city. "Obviously, the conversation to deploy more resources was too late," the commissioner said.
Stefanie Mavronis, the interim director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood, Safety and Engagement, said conflict mediators through Safe Streets were present but said the event was not sponsored by the group. She said those mediators de-escalated several conflicts during the block party but had left before the shooting. She said there was "not an indication that this was where the event was heading."
Scott said the focus should be on the victims and the guns - police in Baltimore have confiscated more than 1,300 this year - and where they come from and get into people's hands.
The mayor noted he was a freshman in high school when the mass killing at Columbine High School happened, and he recalled political leaders at that time saying "they were actually going to do something" about shootings and firearms. Scott said it is time "to do something."
A day after the shooting, Aaron Parker, clad in a white volunteer T-shirt for Transformation Health, an outpatient mental health clinic, knocked door-to-door in the neighborhood passing out cards detailing mental health and grief counseling services.
Parker said he and the team had been out since Sunday reaching neighbors who are "experiencing trauma" from the mass shooting.
"It's horrific, because we're killing ourselves," Parker said. "Over what?"
Police cars still lined the streets of the neighborhood as some residents appeared at the doorways looking outside. Parker said the neighbors he had spoken with have been "scared and in shock."
Inside the Brooklyn Homes community center nearby, Scott's office had outreach services set up, featuring tables from the Office of Neighborhood Safety & Engagement, the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Public Works.
The American Red Cross provided plates of chicken, green beans and mac and cheese as residents filed in for resources.
Tae'za Coleman, 24, went from table to table with her mother and 4-year-old daughter. Coleman said that she has lived in the area for more than a decade and "it's a good community."
The annual "Brooklyn Day" brings everyone together, featuring food, pony rides, DJ's and dance contests to accommodate the many kids who attend, she said. "This one was the worst one," she said.
Coleman said she heard of the community resources being offered, but hopes outreach would be more consistent.
"I feel like we only see this type of excitement and resources when tragedy happens," Coleman said. "I think it should be in a lot of public housing. Not just here."
There have been 340 mass shootings so far in 2023 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed, not including the shooter, and includes many incidents in which no one was killed.
There is no universal definition of mass killing or mass shooting and many organizations define them differently based on the number of people injured or killed, where the shooting takes place and other factors. The parameters used can significantly affect the shooting statistics. The Washington Post in 2022 began defining a mass killing as an event in which four or more people, not including the shooter, have been killed by gunfire.
The shooting in Baltimore is a departure from the violent crime trends recorded nationally across urban areas where data shows violent crime has fallen to its lowest points since the pandemic, according to a database collected and maintained by The Washington Post.
As of July, at least seven people have been killed in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Across Baltimore, statistics show at least 295 people have been injured from shootings through June this year, down slightly from 2022.
- - -
The Washington Post's John D. Harden contributed to this report.