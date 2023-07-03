baltimore-shooting

Clergy from the Kingdom Life Church Apostolic pray with residents as authorities search for evidence at the scene of the shooting in Baltimore.  

 Bill O'Leary/Washington Post

BALTIMORE - Police in Baltimore say at least three firearms were used in Sunday's shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them children, at a block party in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

They said detectives are still interviewing victims and no arrest has been made as they continue to investigate. Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said authorities "are doing everything to ensure that horrific violence is not repeated in Brooklyn or in any other neighborhood across Baltimore."