Bomb explodes in Weare

Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was specifically targeted when two bombs exploded in Weare about 12 hours apart Wednesday night and Thursday morning, resulting in a man being injured.

“At this time, we do not believe that there’s any public safety issue,” said Jim Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.