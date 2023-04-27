Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare.
Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was specifically targeted when two bombs exploded in Weare about 12 hours apart Wednesday night and Thursday morning, resulting in a man being injured.
“At this time, we do not believe that there’s any public safety issue,” said Jim Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“No one specifically appears to be targeted at this time, nor does any one location or any specific thing appear to be the target of these incidents” Ferguson said at an afternoon news conference.
Authorities didn’t announce any arrests and declined to describe the two devices that detonated.
“They are definitely bombs,” Ferguson told reporters.
The first detonation was reported around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road, according to a Facebook post by Weare police. The second happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near 16 Sugar Hill Road.
In the second incident, a man “happened to see a smoking device, pulled his vehicle over to investigate,” Ferguson said. “As he approached the device, the device did detonate, which then caused a piece of that device to strike him in the head, causing a minor injury.”
Authorities don’t believe he had anything to do with setting the devices and don’t think he was targeted.
Police Chief Christopher Moore said police wouldn’t increase patrols around town.
“These aren’t devices intended to hurt anyone from what we’re observing in our initial investigation, nor are they intended to cause property damage,” the chief said.
Former President Donald Trump was making a campaign stop in downtown Manchester Thursday afternoon.
“Out of a matter of pure precaution, we let the Secret Service know, but at this time we have no information that suggests that these incidents were tied to that visit at all,” Ferguson said.
State police and the FBI are assisting the investigation.