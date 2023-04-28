Authorities say they have arrested a Webster man in connection with two bombs that exploded in Weare this week.
Dale Stewart, 54, faces a nearly dozen charges, according to a statement by Weare Police.
Stewart is charged with two counts of throwing/placing explosives, three counts of possession of infernal machine, two counts of reckless conduct-deadly weapon, second-degree assault with extreme indifference; two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, police said.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Weare police located Stewart’s vehicle and detained him.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Stewart’s vehicle and at his home.
“A fully constructed inferno device, aka pipe bomb, was seized,” the Weare Police statement said. The State Police bomb squad neutralized the device.
Stewart was to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Friday.
Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was specifically targeted when two bombs exploded in Weare about 12 hours apart Wednesday night and Thursday morning, resulting in a man being injured.
“At this time, we do not believe that there’s any public safety issue,” said Jim Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“No one specifically appears to be targeted at this time, nor does any one location or any specific thing appear to be the target of these incidents” Ferguson said at an afternoon news conference.
Authorities didn’t announce any arrests and declined to describe the two devices that detonated.
“They are definitely bombs,” Ferguson told reporters.
The first detonation was reported around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road, according to a Facebook post by Weare police. The second happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near 16 Sugar Hill Road.
In the second incident, a man “happened to see a smoking device, pulled his vehicle over to investigate,” Ferguson said. “As he approached the device, the device did detonate, which then caused a piece of that device to strike him in the head, causing a minor injury.”
Authorities don’t believe he had anything to do with setting the devices and don’t think he was targeted.
Police Chief Christopher Moore said police wouldn’t increase patrols around town.
“These aren’t devices intended to hurt anyone from what we’re observing in our initial investigation, nor are they intended to cause property damage,” the chief said.
Former President Donald Trump was making a campaign stop in downtown Manchester Thursday afternoon.
“Out of a matter of pure precaution, we let the Secret Service know, but at this time we have no information that suggests that these incidents were tied to that visit at all,” Ferguson said.
State police and the FBI are assisting the investigation.