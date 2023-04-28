Bomb explodes in Weare

Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Authorities say they have arrested a Webster man in connection with two bombs that exploded in Weare this week.

Dale Stewart, 54, faces a nearly dozen charges, according to a statement by Weare Police.