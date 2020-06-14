NORTH HAMPTON - An Atkinson woman was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence after a crash that injured her and several others on Ocean Boulevard, police said.
Alexandra Espinola, 19, was driving a Honda Civic that was struck by a Toyota Highlander on Friday around 3:35 p.m., police said in a release.
Espinola was charged with aggravated DWI and additional charges were anticipated, according to the release.
Espinola and Michael Kelly, 43, of Bedford, the driver of the Toyota SUV, were taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Hospital, police said.
Three passengers in the Honda were also taken to the hospital, police said. A woman and two children who were passengers in the Toyota were evaluated at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the North Hampton Police Department at (603) 694-2198.