Atlanta police have released body-camera footage from a raid on protesters that led to the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a 26-year-old activist who was killed by police last month as authorities attempted to clear the group from the site of a planned public safety training center that its opponents call "Cop City."

The video clips, released in full Wednesday by the city and which The Washington Post has edited down, do not show the shooting of Paez Teran and capture only the sound of gunshots. But the clips provide new insight into the mood and apparent confusion that day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said that there is no body-camera footage of the shooting because state patrol officers are not required to wear them; the newly released footage is from body cameras worn by officers not involved in the shooting of Paez Teran.