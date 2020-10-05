CONCORD -- A Bristol man who shot his 52-year-old father last year won't face murder charges, say homicide prosecutors who accepted the son's self-defense claims.
Alex Hall, 24, told authorities that his father was coming at him with a hunting knife when he fired five shots at him from a black powder pistol, according to a 10-page report released Monday by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. The report exonerates Hall of any crime.
His father, also named Alex Hall, died after being struck by rounds in the face, left chest, right front torso and knee.
In laying out the case, MacDonald's office said it relied on autopsy reports, crime scene analysis, Hall's statements and interviews with his then-girlfriend, who was on the telephone with Hall when the confrontation took place.
The shooting took place at the older Hall's apartment at 76 Summer St., Belmont, in March 2019. His son was living with him at the time.
The older Hall, who neighbors said drank often and became belligerent when drinking, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.192, the report said.
If prosecutors took Hall to trial, they would have to disprove that Hall acted in self defense, they said.
"The particular firing mechanism of the weapon involved – in which the revolver’s hammer has to be manually cocked and then the trigger pulled for each individual shot – suggests that the shooting involved a timespan and methodicalness that could call into question whether Hall Jr. continued to fire even when the claimed threat against him ceased," the report reads. "That being said, none of the physical evidence gathered as part of the investigation contradict Hall Jr.’s underlying claim of self-defense."