The state's top prosecutor has deemed that New Hampshire State Police troopers acted appropriately when they broke the windows of a parked car and dragged the Black driver, who refused to submit to an arrest, out of the car last May.
The arrest, which Jean Saint Preux recorded, took place in Albany on May 20, five days before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The arrest went viral after Floyd's killing, prompting Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to order an investigation of the police actions.
A 19-page report issued on Thursday concludes that troopers Margaret Ready and Hawley Rae used justified levels of force and did not violate Preux' civil rights. The investigation involved several video recordings of the arrest, including Preux' video and one taken by the Albany town administrator.
"Neither state nor federal law protect a person’s right to refuse to comply with a police officer’s lawful instructions or to physically resist efforts to effectuate an arrest," the report reads.
For three minutes, troopers told Preux, 34, to exit the vehicle and submit to an arrest. Rather, he rolled up the windows, locked the doors and called his girlfriend.
Nearly six minutes passed before the troopers began breaking the car window to force open the door. Even then he refused to exit the vehicle and was shot by a Taser. Outside the car he struggled.
Throughout the report, MacDonald describes the trooper's level of force as non-lethal.
On Tuesday, Preux appeared at Conway District Court and pleaded guilty to driving an uninspected motor vehicle and disobeying a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He paid a $74 fine, and the judge suspended a 180-day jail sentence for a year, conditional on good behavior.
One assault charge was placed on file on condition of good behavior. And prosecutors dropped a second assault charge and resisting arrest charge.