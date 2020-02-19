MANCHESTER — Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the center city.
Chandler Innarelli, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital where he was rushed after suffering a gunshot wound, authorities said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
Police discovered Innarelli after responding to an area of Union Street between Bell and Grove streets about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
New Hampshire Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James has ruled his death a homicide and said he died of a gunshot would, according to a statement issued by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Anyone with information should contact the Manchester police at 688-8711.
On a cold Wednesday night, police had blocked off Union Street in the area and a dozen police vehicles were in the area.
Yellow crime scene tape was strung across large areas, and police activity concentrated outside a row of triple-decker apartments along Union Street.
Neighbors said they had heard gunshots.
In May 2017, Manchester police arrested Innarelli after he ran when police saw what they they believed was a drug transaction, according to newspaper archives. The article said the Innarelli was uncooperative at the police station and made comments about taking an officer’s gun and being confrontational. He was charged with resisting arrest and criminal threatening.