Screen grab

This still is from a video taken of law enforcement in Walpole who answered a report of a domestic that led to the police shooting of Christopher Takl on Feb. 20.

The man shot and killed by police during a standoff in Walpole in February had held a knife to his wife’s throat during an argument, talked about ending it all and raised a Panther Arms rifle at a New Hampshire State Police trooper, authorities said.

Prosecutors with the New Hampshire Department of Justice released the information on Thursday in the shooting death of Christopher Tkal, 57. Attorney General John Formella had already ruled the Feb. 20 shooting death justified.