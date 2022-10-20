The man shot and killed by police during a standoff in Walpole in February had held a knife to his wife’s throat during an argument, talked about ending it all and raised a Panther Arms rifle at a New Hampshire State Police trooper, authorities said.
Prosecutors with the New Hampshire Department of Justice released the information on Thursday in the shooting death of Christopher Tkal, 57. Attorney General John Formella had already ruled the Feb. 20 shooting death justified.
Formella released the details on Thursday, which included a 24-page report and a video that merely shows police taking cover behind a cruiser.
According to the report, Tkal was aware that police and troopers surrounded his home. He ignored commands, returned to his home and brought out the rifle, which was loaded with 30 rounds and put it in the ready to fire position.
New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Noah Sanctuary fired, and Takl suffered four gunshot wounds.
“Obtaining and then carrying the rifle outside to confront officers while armed is not indicative of an intent to peacefully comply with the officers’ commands. Instead, it demonstrated that Mr. Tkal intended to escalate the situation further and not cooperate with the officers on scene,” the conclusion reads.
An autopsy detected THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, and a 0.165 blood-alcohol level.