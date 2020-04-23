CONCORD -- A New Hampshire State Police trooper was justified in shooting an arm of a suspected burglar who was holding a handgun and pointing it at police and nearby homes, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Thursday.
The shooting took place on April 5 at White Park in Concord and resulted in the injury of Dylan Stahley, 22. Concord police and troopers set up a perimeter at the park baseball field after a burglar alarm activation.
"Mr. Stahley moved around in the center of the field with a drink container in one hand and a handgun in the other," according to a statement issued by MacDonald's office. "Officers attempted to defuse the situation by repeatedly ordering Mr. Stahley to drop the handgun."
He continued to move around the field, repeatedly pointing the gun at himself, at police officers and at homes located outside the park, the statement reads.
At 12:15 a.m., he pointed a gun at state Trooper Michael Petrillo, who fired a single shot from a state-police rifle, striking his in the left upper arm and causing him to drop to the ground.
Stahley's handgun was loaded, and Concord police have charged him with burglary, reckless conduct, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Authorities say they will release a full report of the shooting once his criminal charges are resolved. In New Hampshire, the Attorney General's Office investigates all police shootings.
Legally, the shooting constituted a use of deadly force, even though Stahley survived, MacDonald's statement reads.