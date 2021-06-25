Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said police and attorneys for Marilyn Manson have agreed on a process for the shock-rocker to turn himself in on assault charges from 2019.
Manson is the stage name of Brian Hugh Warner, 52. Warner performed at Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion in August 2019, and police say he spit on a videographer who was filming the concert.
Warner left town after the concert. Bean Burpee said the videographer made her report to police the day after the concert. Bean Burpee said police investigated, and a warrant was issued for Warner’s arrest in October 2019 on two counts of simple assault.
Gilford police publicized the existence of the arrest warrant last month.
Bean Burpee said Gilford police will not release the police affidavit supporting the warrant for Warner’s arrest, which would give more detail about what the victim said happened and what police found in their investigation. Bean Burpee said he also expects Warner’s attorney to ask that document be put under seal as the case plays out in court.
Warner’s attorney in New Hampshire has been talking to Gilford police, and to Warner’s attorney and publicist on the West Coast, Bean Burpee said.
The Gilford police prosecutor and Warner’s attorneys have agreed that Warner will turn himself in to police in Los Angeles.
Gilford police will send a copy of the warrant for Warner’s arrest to a detective of the Los Angeles Police Department, Bean Burpee explained.
The detective will arrange a time for Warner to turn himself in to police in Los Angeles.
That date has not yet been set, Bean Burpee said. Warner’s initial court appearance in New Hampshire will be set after Los Angeles police book and process him.
Bean Burpee guessed that initial court appearance could be scheduled for the middle of August, though he said it is not likely Warner will appear in a New Hampshire courtroom this summer.
More likely, Bean Burpee said, Warner’s attorney will waive the appearance and enter a not guilty plea, or the court may cancel the initial appearance and instead schedule a case status hearing for a later date.
Bean Burpee said the police department has been criticized for filing charges against Warner, but said he is still glad the department decided to draw attention to the warrant.
“It has forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding NH warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions,” Bean Burpee said in an email.
The Union Leader has emailed Warner’s public relations firm seeking comment.