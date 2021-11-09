LANCASTER — Attorneys for the driver accused of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph want a defense expert to testify that while Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had drugs in his system, he was not impaired at the time of the 2019 crash — but one of his alleged victims was.
According to court documents, Jarheads Motorcycle Club member Al Mazza’s motorcycle crossed the center line and struck Zhukovskyy’s 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, but whether that was the cause of the resulting collision is something that Judge Peter Bornstein said will be determined by a jury.
What is not in dispute, Bornstein acknowledged Tuesday during a series of hearings on motions in Coos County Superior Court, is that Mazza, 59, of Lee had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .135, well over the .08 legal limit.
Defense attorney Jay Duguay said Dr. Edward Sellers, drawing on scientifically and legally-recognized studies, would tell jurors at Zhukovskyy’s Nov. 29 trial what a person with Mazza’s BAC would be experiencing.
Duguay said it was his belief that at trial, Coos County Attorney John McCormick would argue that Mazza wasn’t impaired even though he was over the legal limit, but that Zhukovskky was, contrary to Sellers’ opinion.
Late last week, prosecutors dropped nearly two dozen of the negligent homicide and manslaughter charges against Zhukovskyy.
Many of the 22 dropped charges contained language that accused the Ukranian-born truck driver of causing the June 21, 2019, accident by crossing the median line on Route 2.
The decision to drop the charges was attributed to prosecutorial discretion. The prosecutors handling the case — McCormick and Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase — did not return telephone calls seeking an explanation.
Zhukovskyy, who has a history of drunken and drugged driving, is 25. He faces seven charges apiece of negligent homicide; negligent homicide involving drugs or alcohol; reckless manslaughter and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Those charges allege that Zhukovskyy caused the accident but, unlike the earlier charges, do not specify how.
The state’s own expert has cast doubts on the police’s initial assumption, which was that the trailer Zhukovkyy was pulling crossed the yellow line, leading to the death of the Randolph Seven, who were members or affiliates of the Marine-veteran-related Jarhead Motorcycle Club.
Bornstein took under advisement all motions presented Tuesday. Jury selection is expected to begin next Tuesday.
Zhukovskyy’s appearance in court Tuesday began with defense lawyer Steve Mirkin questioning five witnesses whom the state said had seen Zhukovskyy driving his truck and trailer in a dangerous manner in the hours before the collision.
But the witnesses, who included three Littleton firefighters and a Gorham driver, seemingly confused Zhukovskyy’s pickup and trailer with another similar rig, according to Mirkin.
After learning of the Route 2 collision and or seeing newscasts about it, the witnesses may have conflated the tandem vehicle they saw with Zhukovskyy’s, he said.
McCormick conceded that some of the witnesses differed on what kind of vehicle was being trailered, but they had nonetheless “observed the defendant’s truck and trailer.”