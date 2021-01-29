CONCORD -- Auburn resident Leon Mandigo will spend nearly six years in federal prison for drug trafficking, federal prosecutors announced.
Mandigo, 33, was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison on Thursday, according to Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
Federal prosecutors say he was apprehended in March 2018 with 184 grams of fentanyl in his possession.
His arrest was part of a widescale investigation that involved federal authorities and state and local law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.