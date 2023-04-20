Auburn teen injured in Candia rollover Staff Report Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Candia rollover COURTESY STATE POLICE A pickup truck rolls over on Route 101 east in Candia on Wednesday, seriously injuring a teenage driver, police said. Show more Show less COURTESY STATE POLICE A pickup truck rolls over on Route 101 east in Candia on Wednesday, seriously injuring a teenage driver, police said. COURTESY STATE POLICE A pickup truck rolls over on Route 101 east in Candia on Wednesday, seriously injuring a teenage driver, police said. COURTESY STATE POLICE A pickup truck rolls over on Route 101 east in Candia on Wednesday, seriously injuring a teenage driver, police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An Auburn teenager was seriously injured Wednesday after his pickup truck left the roadway on Route 101 east in Candia, hit a rock formation and flipped several times, State Police said Thursday.The 17-year-old driver was taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The crash, around 6 p.m., closed Route 101 east for about 45 minutes.Excessive speed and failure to maintain proper lane of travel were listed as potential factors, police said,Police believe a Ram 2500 pickup truck went off the left side of the road, entered the center median and struck a large rock formation, police said.The pickup overturned multiple times prior to stopping in the travel portion of the highway. Several motorists stopped to render aid until emergency services arrived, police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Auburn teen injured in Candia rollover +3 Ex-Trump Organization crook released from jail Nashua man charged with domestic violence assault Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting Jack Teixeira was quiet in school while building a persona online +3 Gunfire detection alert leads to gun and drug charges in Manchester Load more {{title}} Most Popular Teenager shot, killed in RI identified as missing Concord student NH Bar News editor exonerated on sexual assault charges NH woman charged with vehicular homicide in New Mexico Mass. woman arrested after fleeing police on I-93 Sunday 2 missing men found dead in Boston storage unit Manchester man wearing trash bags charged with arson after allegedly trying to light vehicle on fire Somersworth man charged with selling lethal drugs Police: Virginia man arrested after threatening to kill Nashua woman Barnstead man accused of running ATV rider off road, threatening to shoot victim and dog Nashua man allegedly pointed a gun during road rage incident Request News Coverage