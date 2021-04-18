Hooksett police arrested a 24-year-old Auburn woman for driving while intoxicated after a single-car crash Saturday night that closed Hackett Hill Road for more than eight hours.
Jessica Larner-O'Brien, who was the only one in the white Dodge Dakota, struck a pole which brought electrical wires to the ground. She was uninjured and placed into custody on a driving while intoxicated charge, according to Sgt. Valerie Lamy.
The call came in to police just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Eversource worked through the night to repair the pole. The road reopened around 9:45 Sunday morning, according to a news release.