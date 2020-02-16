MANCHESTER — An audit of fundraising practices connected to Manchester schools has uncovered sloppy record-keeping and cash-handling, unapproved fundraisers, and the possibility that proceeds were diverted for personal use.
The Manchester School District released the November 2018 audit to the New Hampshire Union Leader in late January in compliance with a Right-to-Know request that had been pending since late October.
“We identified poor cash-handling procedures, inconsistent with sound business practices,” stated one of the audit’s findings.
Meanwhile, Manchester police said they are continuing a 20-month-long investigation into fundraising problems associated with Manchester Memorial High School. The Union Leader first reported about the Memorial problems and disciplinary actions against two school employees in October.
This month, a key school board member said she thinks school fundraisers are now handled properly.
Board Vice-Chairman Leslie Want said the board adopted a policy that addresses money-raising activities of nearly all student organizations, including teams, student clubs, booster organizations and online efforts such as GoFundMe.
“We created a policy, the administration is following the policy. It’s being implemented,” Want said.
She would not say more, noting some board discussions have taken place behind closed doors. She referred a reporter to the school district administration, which did not respond to emails or phone calls.
A key concern was the sale of discount cards, which offer customers discounts that are donated by participating merchants. They are typically sold for $10 or $20, with proceeds split evenly between a fundraising vendor and the school organization.
The audit said students were provided discount cards for their own use or for their own resale. Evidence showed that some of the cards were not subject to the split with the vendor.
The money earned from the sales of some cards was not deposited into the school district’s bank account and went either to the person who sold them or to the student organization, the audit said.
“There was evidence that additional cards were allotted by the fundraising vendors that were not subject to the 50%-50% split. The student organization was able to keep all of the proceeds from the sale of these discount cards or retain the cards for personal use,” the audit stated.
Also, top sellers received cash incentives and rewards.
“Students, coaches, and volunteers should not be incentivized or compensated with discount cards for personal use or personal resale,” the auditor wrote.
The audit found that the fundraising vendor was paid in cash directly by a specific coach, bypassing the Manchester School District account.
The cash payments circumvented school district policy and far exceeded the $600 IRS reporting threshold.
The audit did not name the fundraising vendor, the specific coach or any schools where questionable activity took place.
The audit found that school groups were holding on to fundraising cash and checks for long periods of time, often in unlocked areas.
The audit was prepared by the Concord accounting firm Plodzik & Sanderson and presented to the mayor and Manchester school board.
Two months after the date of the audit, the school board toughened up the district’s fundraising policy.
The new policy requires record-keeping, financial controls and approvals of nearly all fundraisers with the exception of school bake sales expected to generate less than $500. Booster clubs, parent-teacher groups and other organizations must sign a memorandum of understanding with the district.
Despite audit recommendations, the policy continues to allow small non-cash incentives — less than $50 in value — for teachers, coaches, students and parents.
The audit was completed five months after Manchester police started investigating problems with fundraising at Memorial High School.
Those problems led to the dismissal of Memorial athletic coordinator Raymond Connolly and the two-game suspension of football coach Rob Sturgis.
Manchester police are continuing the investigation, spokesman Heather Hamel said last month. She stressed that police have no current investigation connected to Connolly.
She referred other questions to the school district.
Connolly has kept his job as a Memorial social studies and credit recovery teacher, and his union is contesting his dismissal from the athletic coordinator position, said Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association.
Manchester police started the investigation in June 2018 after receiving concerns about fundraising discrepancies, police said last October.