Elise Poirier

Elise Poririer

Local authorities have released the name and image of the woman, 27, whom they say jumped in the Merrimack River last week to evade law enforcement and hasn't been seen since.

Elise Poirier was wanted for ducking Superior Court hearings in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties.  Her charges dealt mainly with possession-level felonies involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.