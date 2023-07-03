Authorities ID river fugitive, search to resume when water conditions improve By Mark Hayward Union Leader Staff Mark Hayward Author email Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Elise Poririer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Local authorities have released the name and image of the woman, 27, whom they say jumped in the Merrimack River last week to evade law enforcement and hasn't been seen since.Elise Poirier was wanted for ducking Superior Court hearings in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. Her charges dealt mainly with possession-level felonies involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.Hillsborough County deputies tried to arrest Poirier Thursday night about 8 p.m. when they found her at a homeless camp near the Foundry restaurant in the Manchester millyard.Officials said she swam to the middle of the river, started floating on her back they then lost sight of her.Water searches by New Hampshire Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game and Manchester Fire Department ended unsuccessfully Friday evening.Searchers have found no evidence that Poirier left the river, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Sheriff Christopher Connelly."The search has been impacted by larger than normal amounts of rainfall and is expected to resume when conditions improve," the statement reads. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Merrimack River Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester dad now faces a murder charge involving abused son At least 3 firearms used in Baltimore shooting that killed 2, wounded 28, police say Authorities ID river fugitive, search to resume when water conditions improve Manchester man charged with sex crimes against children Felon charged with theft and possession of firearm Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, children among 28 injured Load more {{title}} Most Popular Former Nashua lawmaker charged with distributing sex abuse images, say police Searchers comb Merrimack River for fugitive Officials say Stacie Marie Laughton's child sexual abuse images charges are connected to arrest of Lindsay Groves on felony charges. Manchester man charged with sex crimes against children Homeless man charged with threatening parking officer in Manchester with knife Special counsel Jack Smith could hit Trump with up to 45 more charges in classified documents case, report says WBL tattoo shop owner talked about buying and selling body parts before indictment Strafford County sheriff under criminal investigation by AG's office Man charged with Manchester stabbing over phone was free on bail Two arrested in stolen car case Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage