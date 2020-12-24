Authorities identified the man involved in an exchange of gunfire with a New Hampshire State Police trooper Wednesday night.
Whitefield resident Mark R. Clermont, 45, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement released by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald following an autopsy Thursday.
The manner of death was a homicide, a technical term meaning he died at the hands of another.
Meanwhile the trooper, who has not been identified, is in critical but stable condition at an unnamed hospital. Initially, authorities had said he was in stable condition. In police involved shootings, authorities don't identify the officer until a formal interview takes place.
The incident occurred in Dalton, a southern Coos County town just north of the White Mountains that borders Whitefield.
At approximately 9 p.m., the trooper stopped a vehicle on Bridge Hill Road. Shortly afterward, the trooper and the man exchanged gunfire.
Responding officers found the driver dead at the scene; the man had been armed with a rifle and a handgun, homicide prosecutors said.
No one else was physically injured during the incident, and there is no threat to the public, MacDonald's office said.
The involved Trooper did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera.