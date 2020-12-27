Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, officials said Sunday, and he died in the blast.
Investigators matched human remains found at the scene with Warner's DNA, confirming suspicions that he blew himself up in a recreational vehicle, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch told reporters. Law enforcers said they were investigating a motive.
Authorities had assembled Saturday at Warner's home in Antioch, Tenn., about 10 miles southeast of the explosion site. Several neighbors described seeing an RV similar to the one that blew up Friday morning, in the backyard of the Antioch home in the months before the blast.
Warner, 63, was not married and rarely ventured from his home, according to neighbors; he lived for years with his parents and then by himself. He once owned an alarm company, and he protected his home with an array of security cameras, rarely returning a neighborly wave and not responding to an offer of Christmas dinner, neighbors said in interviews.
"To describe him as a recluse would be an excellent word," said Rick Laude, who has lived near Warner since 2010. "You could wave at him and he was like, What are you waving at me for?"
For some time after his father died in 2011, Warner lived with his mother, Betty Christine Lane, before moving into a nearby house, neighbors said. Lane could not be reached for comment.
In November, Warner transferred his property to a Los Angeles woman for "$0," according to property records of a quit claim deed. The woman said in a brief telephone interview that the FBI told her not to discuss the matter and declined comment.
At one time, Warner ran an alarm company, according to his cousin, who runs a haunted-house attraction about a mile from Warner's home. "He was into phones and electronics" like his father, Robert Warner said of his cousin.
"He has always been a quiet person," Robert Warner said. "When we had the family reunions, he brought the RV, or he had a boat." Robert Warner said he had not talked to his cousin in about 10 years, and he said many members of the family had lost touch with him.
Steve Schmoldt, whose property is on the other side of the fence from Warner's residence, said Warner had "always just been kind of a loner." Schmoldt said that Warner used to have dogs, and that they talked about pets, but that such conversations were rare. He recalled how his wife brought Warner a Christmas dinner, but Warner never answered the door.
Three weeks ago, Schmoldt said, he saw Warner climbing an extension ladder to work on a large antenna on his house. "He was like an IT guy," Schmoldt said, referring to information technology. "He has quite a few security cameras around his house." Neighbors also noticed that Warner washed the RV, which until recent days they had not seen leave the property.