As authorities continue to investigate a triple homicide-suicide that claimed four lives in total on Tuesday in Lynn, Massachusetts, the identities of the victims were made public by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said investigators determined Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot and killed her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66, and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34 at 98 Rockaway St.