Authorities are looking for a minimum-security resident of a halfway house in Concord who walked away from his job site on Saturday.
Shawn Tarr, 44, had been approved for parole in May and was awaiting a plan for release, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections. But sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday, he left his job site and did not return to the Transitional Work Center in Concord where he lives.
He was placed on escape status, officials said.
Tarr was described as a White male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 210 pounds with blond, spiked hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Regional Drive in Concord, wearing green pants and a white t-shirt. Authorities said he may have left in a black pickup truck.
Tarr was sentenced in May, 2019, on a drug charge and two counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Officials asked anyone with information about Tarr’s whereabouts to call the DOC investigations bureau at 271-4416, or local law enforcement.