Shawn Tarr

Shawn Tarr

 NH Department of Corrections

Authorities are looking for a minimum-security resident of a halfway house in Concord who walked away from his job site on Saturday.

Shawn Tarr, 44, had been approved for parole in May and was awaiting a plan for release, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections. But sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday, he left his job site and did not return to the Transitional Work Center in Concord where he lives.

He was placed on escape status, officials said.

Tarr was described as a White male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 210 pounds with blond, spiked hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Regional Drive in Concord, wearing green pants and a white t-shirt. Authorities said he may have left in a black pickup truck.

Tarr was sentenced in May, 2019, on a drug charge and two counts of falsifying physical evidence.

Officials asked anyone with information about Tarr’s whereabouts to call the DOC investigations bureau at 271-4416, or local law enforcement.

Saturday, August 29, 2020
Friday, August 28, 2020