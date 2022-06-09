Authorities say they have ruled out any connection between the murders of a Concord couple and a vehicle that was parked near the area where their bodies were found.
But they're still looking for a man who was seen in the area on April 18 -- the day that Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid left home for a walk and never returned.
According to a news release from the Attorney General’s office and Concord police, investigators tracked down the owner of a Toyota RAV4 that had been seen parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on April 18.
“Based on contact with that individual and the follow-up investigation conducted, investigators have determined that the individual has no connection to the homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid,” the release said.
The Reids were last seen on Monday, April 18, when they set out for a walk from their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex. Three days later, their bodies were found in a wooded area of the Broken Ground Trails, near the Marsh Loop Trail.
An autopsy determined that both Reids died from multiple gunshot wounds and that their deaths were homicides.
Police are still asking for the public’s help to identify a "person of interest" who was seen in the vicinity of the shooting that Monday, April 18.
The man, depicted in a sketch released by police last month, was described as in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, clean-shaven, medium-built with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood) and khaki-colored pants and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man in the sketch is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.
Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for the murders. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting TIP234 and a message to CRIMES (274637).