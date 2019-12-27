LACONIA — Authorities have released the identity of the 5-year-old boy whose death the day before Christmas sparked a suspicious death investigation.
Dennis Vaughan Jr. was found unresponsive inside a two-story townhouse at Wingate Village, located at 103 Blueberry Lane, Tuesday morning. He was rushed to Lakes Region General Hospital by emergency medical personnel where he was pronounced dead, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
An autopsy has been completed, but Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James said the cause and manner of the boy’s death remains undetermined pending further studies and investigation.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois referred all questions to Assistant Attorney General Erin Fitzgerald, who has been assigned to lead the case.
According to records at the Laconia Family Court, in April 2018, Sherry Connor, who was then living at 496 Union Avenue in Laconia, was appointed Vaughan’s guardian. The guardianship was part of a permanency plan for a child in the custody of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, court documents show.
Danielle Vaughan is identified as the child’s mother and consented to Connor being named guardian of her youngest child. The court also approved guardianships for Vaughan’s three other children.
Court records identify Dennis M. Vaughan as the boy’s father, but notes he was not properly served with the petition for guardianship, as his whereabouts were unknown. A judge determined notifying him would be “impracticable or would serve no purpose,” in waiving the requirement.
Records in Belknap County Superior Court show that Dennis Vaughan, 63, formerly of Belfast, Maine, was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a felon in Laconia on Nov. 6, 2015, and Dec.r 15, 2015.
The indictments charged that Vaughan, formerly of 88 Fair Street, Laconia, had prior felony convictions in Maine for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and trafficking in scheduled drugs. He was also charged with selling less than one gram of heroin in Laconia in February 2016.
Vaughan’s public defender initially asked the court to order a competency evaluation for his client. That request was later withdrawn. The Belknap County Attorney’s office ultimately dropped all of the charges.
Neighbor Joyce Hendrickson, who lives next door to the unit in which the boy died, told the Laconia Daily Sun that she and her two adult children who reside with her have been concerned for quite some time about the shouting, banging and other sounds emanating from Vaughan’s unit.
Hendrickson did not respond to a message from the Union Leader seeking comment on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.