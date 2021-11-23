Authorities respond to 'untimely death' in Derry Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State homicide prosecutors said Tuesday morning that they are responding to an "untimely death" reported in the town of Derry.A statement released by Attorney General John Formella and Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garrone said little else, other than they do not believe a danger exists to the public. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Derry Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Wilton man dead of self-inflicted gunshot, woman fighting for her life Lyme man charged with murdering his cousin in Orford DWI License Revocations Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicide Former bank manager used dead customers' identities to defraud employer Two Massachusetts men, New Hampshire man charged in connection with killing of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero in Maine Man in custody after police standoff in south Manchester Bicyclist killed in Salisbury hit-and-run; camper dislodged, truck flees and later found in NH Autopsy determines Elijah Lewis, 5, was a homicide victim Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Orford Request News Coverage