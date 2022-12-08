Authorities say report of active shooter is a hoax

Schools around the state were in lockdown Thursday after reports of an active shooter in the area, leading to emotional moments outside St. John Regional School in Concord. Authorities said they believed the reports were a hoax.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Reports of an active school shooter that sent schools across the state into lockdown are “believed to be a hoax,” authorities said.

“The Department of Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state,” according to a tweet from New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.