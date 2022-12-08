Authorities say report of active shooter is a hoax

Schools around the state were in lockdown Thursday after reports of an active shooter in the area, leading to emotional moments outside St. John Regional School in Concord. Authorities said they believed the reports were a hoax.
Reports of an active school shooter that sent schools across the state into lockdown are “believed to be a hoax,” authorities said.
“The Department of Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state,” according to a tweet from New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax,” the agency said. “The NH Information Analysis Center is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, in a statement, said, “All state agencies are coordinating in this response, and we remain on top of this situation. We would like to thank all local partners for their diligence in responding across the state.”
The state Department of Safety said that "other jurisdictions across the country have reported receiving hoax calls."
The Department of Safety said "all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency."
Concord school officials on Twitter said they were advised there was an active shooter at St. John Regional School, a private Catholic school in Concord.
Schools in lockdown included Concord High School, Rundlett Middle School, Abbot-Downing School and Christa McAuliffe School, according to a tweet from the Concord School District.
"Students are SAFE," the tweet added.
In Portsmouth, police at 9:57 a.m. received a call that “an active shooter incident” had occurred at Portsmouth High School.
“Portsmouth Police responded, and all schools in the city were sent into lockdown,” said a statement from Police Chief Mark Newport and school superintendent Zach McLaughlin.
Police determined there was no immediate threat.
“In addition to the high school, all schools in Portsmouth were swept by law enforcement and determined to be safe,” the statement said..
“Due to the ongoing calls throughout the state, police will continue to have a presence at Portsmouth schools through the end of today,” officials said.
In Lebanon, police at 10:25 a.m. received a report of an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School that turned out to be a hoax.
“Lebanon Police will have an increased presence throughout the day at all Lebanon
Schools to ensure they are safe and secure,” the police department said in a statement.