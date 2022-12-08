Authorities say report of active shooter is a hoax
Buy Now

Schools in several communities around the state went into lockdown Thursday after reports of an active shooter in the area, leading to emotional moments outside St. John Regional School in Concord. Authorities said they believed the reports were a hoax.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Scores of children from St. John Regional School in Concord were in church Thursday morning, waiting for Mass to wrap up, when a stranger approached the priest.

“I was sitting with my eyes closed getting ready to say the closing prayer and felt someone touch my knee and opened my eyes with an officer kneeling on one knee telling me in a quiet voice we may have an active shooter,” recalled the Rev. Richard Roberge from Christ the King Parish.

Photographer David Lane contributed.