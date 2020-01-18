Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a Croydon man wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for felony domestic violence.
In a news release, state police described Douglas C. Smith Jr., 31, as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking the public not to make contact with Smith if they spot him, but to call law enforcement.
They also are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at Troop C by phone at 223-8494 or email at Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.