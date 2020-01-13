LANCASTER — Less than two months since being charged with assaulting a caregiver at a local nursing home with bear repellent, the case against James Hilton is effectively “in abeyance,” or temporarily halted, said Coos County Attorney John McCormick, with the 75-year old being a no-show for his Dec. 16 arraignment and authorities unable to find and arrest him since.
At 7:50 a.m. on May 22, 2018, the Lancaster Police and Fire-Rescue departments were dispatched to the Country Village Center, which provides skilled-nursing and long-term care as well as rehabilitation services, after someone there made a 911 call reporting that staff had been exposed to an unknown substance.
Shortly after arrival, the emergency responders were able to identify the substance — Frontiersman brand bear repellent — and secure it.
No one was injured during the incident, but the center was closed for several hours to allow the smell of the repellent to dissipate. Residents were temporarily moved to both an adjacent assisted-living facility and to common spaces within the building that were unaffected.
Lancaster firefighters wore scuba gear to enter the center and used fans to ventilate it.
At the time of the incident, Lancaster Police Chief Timothy Charbonneau said the discharge of the bear repellent was deliberate.
He later said the sprayer, who was subsequently identified as Hilton, had been dissatisfied with his level of care and that he purchased the bear spray online and had it delivered to him at the center.
After the incident, Charbonneau said Hilton was relocated to a care facility in a neighboring state.
On Nov. 22, 2019, the Coos County Grand Jury indicted Hilton, in care of his address at the Country Village Center, on a single count of knowingly delivering or causing the delivery “of a biological or chemical substance to a hospital or similar facility open to the public with the purpose of causing bodily injury or evacuation of such facility ...”
The charge is a Class A felony, punishable by a term of between 7½ and 15 years in prison.
But the U.S. Postal Service, in the form of a “return to sender” stamp on court documents sent to Hilton at the Country Village Center, said the mail was “not deliverable as addressed/unable to forward.”
Hilton was scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 16, but did not appear, prompting the Coos County Attorney’s office to request a warrant for his arrest.
Judge Peter Bornstein granted the warrant on Dec. 17, but as of Monday, the warrant had not been executed and the status of Hilton’s case was listed as “inactive” by the court.
“We don’t know his (Hilton’s) whereabouts,” said McCormick, adding Hilton “failed to show up (for arraignment) and until he’s picked up or contacts the court, it’s sort of in abeyance. It’s active but nothing is happening.”
