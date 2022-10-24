Police and prosecutors have scheduled a press briefing for 1 p.m. today to announce an update into the 2019 murder of Harmony Montgomery, authorities announced.
The update will feature Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Attorney General John Formella, whose office prosecutes murder cases in New Hampshire. It will be held at the Manchester police station on Valley Street.
An announcement about the update gives no hint of the nature of the update. But a Hillsborough County grand jury wrapped up its October session on Friday, and it's possible that new indictments in the case could be announced.
On New Year's Eve 2021, authorities announced that Harmony has been missing since the fall of 2019. For months, police and the FBI worked to find Harmony. But by August authorities said the case had become a murder case. Her body has apparently never been found.
No one has been charged in her murder, but her father and step-mother have been arrested on numerous crimes since the investigation began.
Early next month, Adam Montgomery is expected to go on trial on various charges involving the theft of a shotgun and assault rifle from a Manchester home about the time that Harmony went missing. Adam Montgomery has a lengthy criminal records, so if convicted, he faces decades behind bars
Kayla Montgomery faces charges involving welfare fraud, witness tampering and possession of stolen guns. She is listed as a witness for the prosecution in the upcoming trial against Adam Montgomery.