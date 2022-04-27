GORHAM — A man and woman were found dead in a home on Main Street in Gorham Wednesday. The Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation of the “suspicious” deaths.
Authorities said they expect to release more information after the autopsies are conducted on Thursday.
Associate Attorney General Jeffery A. Strelzin said Gorham police found the bodies.
Strelzin did not say how police were notified of the situation, nor who alerted them. He did, however, say the notification was not via a 911 call.
There is no known danger to the public, he said, and when asked, said no one had been arrested in connection with what he called “likely a double homicide.”
The State Medical Examiner will determine the manner of death, Strelzin said. The State Police Major Crime Unit, which was on scene Wednesday searching the residence, will be back Thursday.
Asked to comment on the relationship between the victims, Strelzin said “they were not strangers” but would not provide additional details.
No one else was in the residence when the victims were found. The identities will be made public after their families have been notified, said Strelzin.
According to town records, the property at 623 Main St. is a multi-family property that has been owned since 2003 by Francis and Gail Carreau.
Gray-colored with white trim, the well-maintained residence sits a short distance off busy Main Street (Route 16). A town hall employee said the house had been known for displaying an oversized, seasonally-dressed plastic skeleton until a recent wind storm cracked the skeleton’s skull.
A two-story garage connects the northern and southern residential parts of the building. Crime-scene tape was placed around the northern dwelling and its driveway, in which a Jeep and Toyota RAV 4 were parked.