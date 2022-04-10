Autopsy results show a single gunshot to the chest from a Derry police officer killed a man during an apparent standoff on Old Coach Road in Derry on Saturday afternoon, just off the Route 28 Bypass, the attorney general said.
Police responded to a 911 call around 2:17 p.m. that said a person with a shotgun was approaching a private home at 1 Driftwood Road, and fired at a resident.
After police arrived, the AG's office said a neighborhood resident from 5 Driftwood Road, Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot by police.
Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy Sunday morning and determined the manner of Coppola’s death was homicide, according to a news release.
The name of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.
"Initial information indicates three officers discharged weapons during the incident," the AG's office said.
The resident who Coppola fired at, as well as the law enforcement officers who responded, were not injured during the shooting incident, according a release from the AG.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Additional information will not be released until after the officers’ formal interviews, which is expected to take place during the coming weeks, the release reads.