Autopsy confirms stab wounds caused death of Manchester woman Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 40 min ago A Manchester police cruiser is parked outside 297 Hanover St., where a woman was found stabbed to death early Thursday. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader The woman killed Thursday in her Hanover Street apartment died from multiple stab wounds, authorities announced on Monday.An autopsy on homicide victim Laurie MacLellan, 59, verified the stab wounds as her cause of death.Robert Eastman, 54, of Manchester was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder.Police were called to 297 Hanover St. in the early morning hours for a well-being check when they found MacLellan dead with what they called apparent stab wounds at the time.Eastman is being held at the Valley Street jail without bail. Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Woman held on drug charges dies at Valley Street jail +3 GOP state senator, owner of Murphy's Taproom locations facing assault charges WBL tattoo shop owner talked about buying and selling body parts before indictment Autopsy confirms stab wounds caused death of Manchester woman 'Graphic details' in Harmony Montgomery murder case to be released Tuesday Trump lacked power to declassify secret nuclear arms document, experts say