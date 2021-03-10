A Manchester woman found dead with her two-year-old son in a south Manchester condominium complex in December shot and killed herself after furniture was placed on the outside of a closet door so her son couldn't get out, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
The bodies of Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay, 2, were found in a residence at the Tall Pines Condominium complex at 1345 Bodwell Road in Manchester on Dec. 14.
Mercedes Tremblay was found dead on her bed, officials said, while Mason’s body was found in his bedroom closet, Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.
Bedroom furniture had been placed against the outside of the closet door, preventing Mason from fully opening the door, prosecutors said. Mason’s body was found pinned in the partially open door, between the closet door and doorframe, officials said.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, an autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined the cause of Mercedes Tremblay’s death was a single gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death was suicide, officials said in a statement.
Officials said an autopsy showed Mason Tremblay died of compressional asphyxia and his death was ruled a homicide. Compressional asphyxia is the impediment of respiratory structures that ultimately precludes an individual's ability to breathe.
Malnutrition was also listed as a contributing cause.
“Based upon the information available at this time, it appears that Ms. Tremblay caused the death of Mason,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
Further information will be released at the final conclusion of the investigation, officials said.
Tremblay had a history of domestic abuse incidents with her mother and had been reported to state officials for the way she treated her son, according to police reports and court documents.
Her mother’s boyfriend, Pierre Brendan, told police in May 2020 that Mercedes Tremblay was going through a difficult time and has “a variety of mental/emotional issues,” about a week after Tremblay reportedly assaulted him and her mother, Rhonda Wilkens-Hickey, according to police reports.
Wilkens-Hickey, 54, and Brendan both told police they didn’t want to press charges after the altercation, when allegedly hit him repeatedly and punched her mother in the face while her son was nearby, according to police documents.
When police asked Tremblay about the incident, she said her mother and Brendan were too drunk to remember what happened. She told police she had accused Brendan of abusing her son.