A 79-year-old Center Ossipee man beaten to death in a Walmart parking lot in Somersworth on Friday died of compressional asphyxia, the Attorney General’s Office said Sunday.
An autopsy was performed on the body of Jan VanTassel, 79, by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Weinberg determined the manner of death was homicide.
Compression asphyxia occurs when air is cut off from the body due to external pressure, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth, was arrested Saturday in connection with VanTassel’s murder, officials said.
At about 11:19 p.m. on Friday, Somersworth police responded to a report of one man assaulting another man at the Walmart at Waltons Way in Somersworth. VanTassel was found unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.
As a result of the investigation into VanTassel’s death, an arrest warrant was obtained charging Roberge with one count of second-degree murder. He is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of VanTassel under circumstances that showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by striking him repeatedly in the head and face, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Roberge is expected to be arraigned Monday in the Strafford County Superior Court at a time yet to be determined.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Rowe, New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.