Somersworth Walmart fatal assault

Police tape blocks off the parking lot at the Somersworth Walmart on Saturday morning for the investigation of Friday night’s fatal stabbing there.

 Jeffrey Hastings photo

A 79-year-old Center Ossipee man beaten to death in a Walmart parking lot in Somersworth on Friday died of compressional asphyxia, the Attorney General’s Office said Sunday.

An autopsy was performed on the body of Jan VanTassel, 79, by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Weinberg determined the manner of death was homicide.