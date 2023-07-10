Man arrested and charged in Hudson murder

Grant DeGiacomo is charged with “recklessly” causing the death of his mother, Christine DeGiacomo, at her home Wednesday night.

 Jeffrey Hastings

The Hudson woman allegedly killed by her son at her home in Hudson last week died of blunt-force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen, the Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Christine DeGiacomo, 57, died by homicide, an autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg showed.